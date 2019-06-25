CLOSE
‘FREE MEEK’ DOCUSERIES PREMIERE’S IN AUGUST

Check Out The Official Trailer Here...

Meek Mill

Rapper Meek Mill’s upcoming docu-series has a release date. Free Meek will premiere August, 9th on Prime Video. Check out the official trailer below:

 

According to the description, this explosive docu-series, from Executive Producer Jay-Z, exposes the story of Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill’s 2017 arrest for probation violations. An investigation of his original case explores allegations of police corruption as Meek becomes the face of a powerful justice reform movement.

Free Meek Mill Rally

This intimate documentary series chronicles Meek Mill’s transformation from chart-topping rapper to galvanizing face of criminal justice reform. As Meek, his family and his legal team fight for his freedom, cameras capture the birth of the #FREEMEEK movement and re-investigate a case filled with allegations of dirty cops and systemic corruption in a broken judicial system.

Photos
