Nicki Minaj announces she’s getting married to felon boyfriend + slams Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj has revealed that she’s getting ready to tie the knot with boyfriend Kenneth Petty!

The Queen rapper dropped the bombshell on the latest episode of her Beats 1 radio show, Queen Radio. The announcement follows criticism over Petty’s appearance in her highly sexualized new music video “Megatron,” which dropped on Friday.

As TheGrio previously reported, Petty, 40, is a level two registered sex offender in New York. He was convicted in April 1995 for attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, a crime committed in September 1994 when he was 15. Petty also plead guilty to manslaughter in 2006, and was sentenced to 10 years, of which he only served seven years and was paroled in September 2013.

Minaj and Petty went public with their relationship late last year on Instagram via a series of pics. On Friday’s (June 21) Queen Radio episode, the hip-hop star revealed that she and Petty “did get our marriage license,” and explained. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness.”

She also admitted how hard it was to “get to a happy place.”

“Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything. Certain traveling things I don’t wanna do it. I’m just enjoying my downtime,” she added.

However, it wasn’t all happy news on the show. Minaj discussed her feud with Miley Cyrus, and slammed the singer for “disrespecting.”

The duo have a long-standing beef that goes to the 2015 Video Music Awards, but Cyrus also reignited tensions in a recent interview with Elle about the lyrics in her new song, “Cattitude,” in which she declares, “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.”

“Perdue chickens can never talk shit about queens,” Minaj responded on her show. “She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL‘s d**k in the studio.”

The New York native also referred to Cyrus’ recent Black Mirror episode in which she plays a pop star who wears a short pink and purple wig.

“Now you coming out with pink wigs, all you b*tches wanna be Nicki.”

Cyrus, meanwhile, clarified the controversial “Cattitude” line while speaking on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

“I don’t think there is beef now anymore,” she said when asked about the Cardi B and Nicki feud. “Actually, one of my songs says, ‘You want to know if we’re really beefin’? There’s no beef. I’m a vegan.’”

