Daniel Kaluuya Is A Wanted Man After Killing A Cop In Lena Waithe’s ‘Queen & Slim’

Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya has really been establishing himself as one of Hollywood’s brightest stars ever since breaking out of the sunken place and taking down a terrorist organization in Jordan Peele’s cult classic back in 2017. Now he’s about to make some very loud noise all over as he finds himself having become a folk hero to the Black community in Lena Waithe’s upcoming film Queen & Slim.

Directed by Melina Matsoukas and starring Kaluuya and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim is the story about a first date turned Black community folklore as the couple finds themselves on the run from authorities after an overzealous police officer gets his comeuppance for harassing the twosome. With the community rooting them on and the feds on their ass, the “Black Bonnie and Clyde” have no choice but to ride or die together and in the process fall in love with each other. Can’t wait for this one.

Check out the trailer for Queen & Slim below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops November 27.

