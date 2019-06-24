Are you trying to drop a few pounds or just maintain your current weight? Either way, exercise should be a part of everyone’s lifestyle. How much exercise should you be doing and how often should you perform them? Here is what the experts have to say:

According to Yahoo.com, Personal trainer Tom Mans says when it comes to how much exercise you should actually be doing, it depends on your ability, goals, likes and dislikes, injuries you have, how much time you have, and the types of equipment available to you.

He says hitting the gym for five sessions a week is ideal—and three times a week is the minimum if you want to see results. Each workout you do should last 45 minutes to one hour, including a ten-minute warm-up, 30 to 40 minutes of weight training, and five to ten minutes of cool down and stretching. Half-hour workouts are best for conditioning sessions and interval training as well. Also, you should take a day’s rest between weight-lifting sessions to allow your muscles time to recover.

How Often Should You Exercise! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 23 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: