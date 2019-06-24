CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

BET Awards 2019 Was Empowering [RECAP]

0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Awards 2019

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

This years BET Awards 2019 was not only a show of jaw dropping performance typical performance show, where we are all talking about who lit up the stage. This year BET awards did a masterful job of bringing little know goals, works and injustices to the stage to embody, empower and exonerate the dreams through a struggle that OUR lives do matter, OUR prayers are heard and OUR blessings do get for-filled.

The never should have been known as the Central Park 5 but are NOW the Exonerated 5, Kevin Richardson, Antron Mccray, Raymond Santana Jr., Korey Wise and Yusef Salaam, names where spoken to a star studded standing ovation as they proud walked out on stage with their heads and fists raised high as presenters last night.

Tyler Perry received the ‘Ultimate Icon’ Award while on stage reminded us of the blessings of Psalm 23:5, how we must first act as a blessing so that we might help others cross.  How he bought land that once enslaved us to celebrate our unbounded freedoms.

Mary J Blige a testament of hard works in prayer received The BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Award.

Then the family of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle continues the marathon he started and spoke although he may have been taken away in flesh his soul and spirit continue as they accepted his Humanitarian Award.

Solid Performance by Fantasia and the Love Theory of Kirk Franklin lit up the stage plus so much more.

Take a look at below the full list of lasts night incredible 2019 BET Awards plus highlight videos of what Mya Angelou might describe as a show phenomenally done.

2019 “BET AWARDS” winners is:

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Best Group

Migos

Best Collaboration

Travis Scott feat. Drake – “Sicko Mode”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Nipsey Hussle

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Video of the Year

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Video Director of the Year

Karena Evans

Best New Artist

Lil Baby

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Snoop Dogg Feat. Rance Allen – “Blessing Me Again”

Best Actress

Regina King

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award

Marsai Martin

Best Movie

“BlacKkKlansman”

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

Album of the Year

“Invasion of Privacy”

BET Her

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Ella Mai

BET Honors Awards 2016 - Arrivals

2019 BET Awards Was Phenomenally Well Done [VIDEO & Pictures]

18 photos Launch gallery

2019 BET Awards Was Phenomenally Well Done [VIDEO & Pictures]

Continue reading 2019 BET Awards Was Phenomenally Well Done [VIDEO & Pictures]

2019 BET Awards Was Phenomenally Well Done [VIDEO & Pictures]

Take a look at below the full list of lasts night incredible 2019 BET Awards plus highlight videos of what Mya Angelou might describe as a show phenomenally done.

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

22 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

BET Awards 2019 Was Empowering [RECAP] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
YG “Hard Bottoms & White Socks,” Blueface ft.…
 11 hours ago
06.25.19
You Can Rent the Notorious B.I.G’s Old Brooklyn…
 17 hours ago
06.25.19
The Game Wants “40 Acres & A Lambo”…
 18 hours ago
06.25.19
BET+ Streaming Service Coming With The Help of…
 19 hours ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close