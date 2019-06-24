CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Man Wins $80 Million Dollars Court Orders Him To Give His Wife Half!?

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-LOTTERY-POWERBALL-LIFESTYLE

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

Here’s a Reality Hour question for you…

A Mega Millions lotto winner has been court ordered to pay his ex-wife 1/2 of his winnings because their divorce wasn’t final when he bought the ticket. Despite the fact the 2 had been separated for over 2 years, a judge said the $1 ticket was bought with “marital assets.” Was this a fair decision?

Take a look below and let us know your thoughts.

Richard “Dick” Zelasko was thrilled to learn that he won the $80 million jackpot back in 2013 — that is until an arbitrator told him that half of his winnings would be going to his soon-to-be ex-wife Mary Beth Zelasko, whom he was involved in a divorce settlement with.   Read More

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK

Sam Sylk Show: Response to Splitting Lottery Winnings with Ex [VIDEO]

3 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk Show: Response to Splitting Lottery Winnings with Ex [VIDEO]

Continue reading Sam Sylk Show: Response to Splitting Lottery Winnings with Ex [VIDEO]

Sam Sylk Show: Response to Splitting Lottery Winnings with Ex [VIDEO]

Here’s a Reality Hour question for you… A Mega Millions lotto winner has been court ordered to pay his ex-wife 1/2 of his winnings because their divorce wasn’t final when he bought the ticket. Despite the fact the 2 had been separated for over 2 years, a judge said the $1 ticket was bought with “marital assets.” Was this a fair decision?

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

22 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Sam Sylk's All White Affair Memorial Day Weekend 2019

Sam Sylk's All White Affair Memorial Day Weekend 2019

10 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's All White Affair Memorial Day Weekend 2019

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s All White Affair Memorial Day Weekend 2019

Sam Sylk's All White Affair Memorial Day Weekend 2019

Thank you to everybody that came out to Sam Sylk of 93.1 WZAK, The Sam Sylk Show, All White Affair this past Memorial Day weekend it was 🔥!!!

More with Sam Sylk Live

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Man Wins $80 Million Dollars Court Orders Him To Give His Wife Half!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
YG “Hard Bottoms & White Socks,” Blueface ft.…
 11 hours ago
06.25.19
You Can Rent the Notorious B.I.G’s Old Brooklyn…
 17 hours ago
06.25.19
The Game Wants “40 Acres & A Lambo”…
 18 hours ago
06.25.19
BET+ Streaming Service Coming With The Help of…
 19 hours ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close