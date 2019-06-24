Black Music Month: Drake’s So Far Gone Spoke To Paris’s Younger Self!

For Black Music Month, Radio One Philadelphia is paying homage to some of our favorite artists with our “The Impact Of The Mixtape” series, brought to you by the PA Lotto.

Paris Nicole breaks down her all time favorite mixtape So Far Gone, how she felt like the album was speaking to her younger self, and where it ranks all time!

What is your favorite mixtape of all time? Let us know on social @BOOMPHILLY!

