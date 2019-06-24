When you get a legend in multiple games like Master P in the studio, you got to cover pretty much everything. The mogul and New Orleans legend sits in with The Madd Hatta Morning Show and breaks down countless items from Zion Williamson landing with his hometown Pelicans, how he treats work ethic as something more powerful than money, his celebrity crush on Ellen Degeneres, the upcoming sequel to I Got The Hook Up 2 and what would 20-year-old P do if he had social media.

“I would have sold a billion records,” he said matter of factly. “With social media and the work ethic I have?”

Watch the full interview below!

RELATED: Voices: Master P Gets Ready For “I Got The Hook Up 2” & Talks Nipsey Hussle & Zion Williamson

RELATED: Romeo Miller Honors His Father Master P On His Birthday

Master P: “If I Had Social Media At 20, I Would Have Sold A Billion Records” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted June 24, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: