CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Halle Berry’s Home Was Almost Seized By A Delusional Man

0 reads
Leave a comment
24th Annual Screen ActorsÊGuild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

A delusional man tried to steal Halle Berry’s home from right under her nose.

Ronald Eugene Griffin had been pursuing Berry’s home since the beginning of this year. TMZreports that he was first seen trespassing on her property in January when her gardener caught him messing with her locks. Griffin returned in March with a locksmith claiming that he was the owner of the house and even had a fake deed to the home. When Berry’s employees saw him trying to get into the home they confronted him, only for Griffin to call the police and accuse them of trespassing on his property. Griffin managed to get one of the locks to the home changed also.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Griffin, 59, has been arrested for charges of procuring and offering a false warranty deed and petty theft. His bail has been set at $36,000.

Griffin didn’t know this was the Oscar-winning actress’ home and Berry had no clue who Griffin was.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

22 photos Launch gallery

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

Continue reading 21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Halle Berry’s Home Was Almost Seized By A Delusional Man was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Ink Crew’ Compton Spinoff Coming To VH1…
 3 hours ago
06.24.19
Meek Mill Talks Life & Fighting For Freedom…
 3 hours ago
06.24.19
Supreme Teases Collab With Buju Banton
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell and Kelly…
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close