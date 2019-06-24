Lizzo took the BET Awards stage for the first time and showed everybody why she is that b$*ch with a performance of “Truth Hurts” that had everyone on their feet!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Lizzo wore a bridal corset and tutu representing for the curvy girls like she always does with her body positive feminine girl power music. Twerking and even hitting a few runs on the flute if you didn’t know who Lizzo was before, she made sure you knew what she was all about by the end of this lit performance!

Check out the full video here

The Latest:

[VIDEO] Lizzo Performs “Truth Hurts” For Her First BET Awards Performance was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com