Nicki Minaj doesn’t like Miley Cyrus so much that she called her a Perdue chicken on her Queen Radio show on Friday (June 21). So of course, the actual Perdue brand has chimed in on the matter.

The “Megatron” rapper didn’t take too kindly to Miley rocking a pink wig in her episode of Black Mirror on Netflix, which lead to the now infamous “Perdue chicken can never talk sh*t about queens” swipe.

To Perdue’s credit, their comment was pretty sharp: “Thanks for the mention @NICKIMINAJ, but we don’t know nothing about beef,” tweeted the brand’s official account on Saturday (June 22).

But yeah, this is where we are. Chicken brands commenting on a rapper’s beef.

We wouldn’t say that’s the best of looks vs talking about said rapper’s music.

Thanks for the mention @NICKIMINAJ, but we don't know nothing about beef. — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) June 22, 2019

Perdue Chicken Chimes In On Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus Beef was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: