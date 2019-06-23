CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

50 Cent To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In 2020

0 reads
Leave a comment
Starz FYC 2019 — Where Creativity, Culture and Conversations Collide

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

From hit records like “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop”, to showing his acting skills on the big screen. The now Executive Producer of the hit TV show Power will be honored with a Hollywood Star next year.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He recently made the announcement on his Twitter page:

 

Congrats Fif!

50 Cent’s Most Lucrative Business Endeavors

8 photos Launch gallery

50 Cent’s Most Lucrative Business Endeavors

Continue reading 50 Cent’s Most Lucrative Business Endeavors

50 Cent’s Most Lucrative Business Endeavors

 

Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario

See Pictures From Stone Soul 2019!

53 photos Launch gallery

See Pictures From Stone Soul 2019!

Continue reading See Pictures From Stone Soul 2019!

See Pictures From Stone Soul 2019!

[caption id="attachment_3126512" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Lexi Michelle / Radio One Digital[/caption] The city of Richmond came out in force to celebrate, Stone Soul 2019. Listeners and friends enjoyed amazing performances by Robin Thicke, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Lloyd, Mario, Pastor John P. Kee, Jekalyn Carr, Nicole Bus, DJ Kool, Darlene McCoy and Mr. Cheeks. The 15th anniversary of the legendary festival was held at The Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at the Richmond Raceway. Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"]  

Latest…

50 Cent To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In 2020 was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
0 item
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019…
 2 hours ago
06.23.19
Teairra Mari Popped For DWI In A 3-Wheeled…
 9 hours ago
06.23.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 9 hours ago
06.23.19
Man Tries To Steal Halle Berry’s House With…
 10 hours ago
06.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close