Cincinnati: Shooting In Winton Terrace

Another Shooting, Cincinnati this is getting too familiar and we haven’t even got into summer good.

Police are investigating a shooting in Winton Terrace.

The man who was shot in the chest has died. Police identified him as 32-year-old Bernard Bell.

A woman who was shot in the buttocks was taken to UC Medical Center. She is expected to be ok.

Cincinnati, we have got to stop this senseless violence & killing our selves.  (WKRC)

Cincinnati: Shooting In Winton Terrace was originally published on rnbcincy.com

