Cardi B Indicted By Grand Jury Over Strip Club Brawl

The Bronx rapper could face stiffer charges for her role in the fight.

Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

A grand jury in Queens, New York has returned an indictment against Cardi B for her alleged role in a 2018 strip club brawl that left two women injured.

According to ABC News, the charges against Cardi weren’t made immediately clear and the indictment will not be unsealed until the “Press” rapper is arraigned on Tuesday.

She faced misdemeanor charges for her alleged role in the fight where thrown chairs and bottles resulted in two bartenders being injured. Initially, Cardi rejected a plea from the DA’s office in Queens, signaling that additional charges may be levied against her.

Cardi B Indicted By Grand Jury Over Strip Club Brawl

