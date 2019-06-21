CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To This North Carolina Native {VIDEO)

0 reads
Leave a comment
NCAA East Regional

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

The number one draft pick for the NBA went to the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans selected Salsbury, North Carolina native Zion Williamson. The Duke University 18-year-old is a small forward and power forward standing at 6 foot 7 in and 285 pounds.

“You know, as a little kid, you say you want to go to the NBA. People basically say you’ve got to have a Plan B because the chances of doing it is just little to none. For me to be selected No. 1, I mean, I can’t dream it no better than that.” Williamson told ESPN.

Personally, I wish Zion would’ve joined Duke graduate Jason Tatum in Boston with the Celtics.

Victoria Said It

The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To This North Carolina Native {VIDEO) was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Durk “Turn Myself In,” Stefflon Don &…
 16 hours ago
06.21.19
“RHOAs” Todd Tucker Bonds With Daughter At Strip…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Toronto Raptors Might Not Do White House Visit
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Beyonce & Donald Glover Tease Duet In ‘Lion…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close