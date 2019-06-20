CLOSE
72 Philly Cops Suspended in Racism Probe

Police officer arresting a young man at night

Source: Susan Chiang / Getty

One can only hope the city of Philadelphia has plenty of reserve officers on hand. The police department will likely need them after taking 72 police officers off the streets in an investigation of online racism.

The probe, which involved a review of more than 3,500 Facebook posts and comments by officers, found a number of them could “undermine public trust and confidence in police,” according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Many of the posts included “sexist, racist and and bigoted language and images, along with calls for violence,” the report claims.

The 72 officers have been placed on desk duty pending the outcome of the investigation, Commissioner Richard Ross says.

