Drake may not be on Young Money or Cash Money Records anymore.

The reason people are saying this is because when he released his The Best In The World two-song pack it was released under Frozen Moments LLC and licensed through Republic Records.

Frozen Moments has been popping up on Drake’s lately and it’s not only where music is confirmed. Drake has also used the moniker for other business purposes, but it’s been confirmed that it’s not a record label.

Drake has been with Cash Money-Young Money since 2009, but after he released his “Scorpion” album it was said that was contractually his last album for the label.

Drake May Not Be on Young Money Anymore was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 5 hours ago

