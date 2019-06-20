CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Gucci Mane “Proud Of You,” Murs, 9th Wonder & The Soul Council “Night Shift” & More | Daily Visuals 6.19.19

Gucci Mane shows off his new physical and Murs brings back an oldie but goodie cinematic experience. Today's Daily Visuals.

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

With the Friday release of his latest project D.O.G: Delusions Of Grandeur on the horizon, Gucci Mane’s coming through with another visual to help build some buzz for the forthcoming album.

Today LaFlare dropped a new video for “Proud Of You” in which he keeps things simple and just flaunts Bentley’s, ice, six-pack abs – basically everything you’d need to keep the groupies hot and bothered while calling for more. Gucci knows what he doing.

Elsewhere Murs links up with 9th Wonder and The Soul Council to revive the drive-in movie theater experience while rocking a Blockbuster Video hoodie in his clip to “Night Shift.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fredo Bang, YN Billy, and more.

GUCCI MANE – “PROUD OF YOU”

MURS, 9TH WONDER & THE SOUL COUNCIL – “NIGHT SHIFT”

FREDO BANG – “SHOOT”

PHZ-SICKS – “RUN IT”

GODZ CHYLD – “WITHIN”

YN BILLY – “O MAN”

BLACKBEAR – “SWEAR TO GOD/DEAD TO ME/HATE MY GUTS”

LUCKY DAYE – “REAL GAMES”

RICH JONES & NNAMDI OGBONNAYA – “DREAMING”

SPG & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “REAL DOPE BOYS”

LILY RAYNE – “GIRLS NIGHT OUT/HOW DO U FEEL”

Gucci Mane “Proud Of You,” Murs, 9th Wonder & The Soul Council “Night Shift” & More | Daily Visuals 6.19.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dominican Officials Say David Ortiz Wasn’t Intended Target…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Kimora Lee Simmons Says Djimon Hounsou Is An…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close