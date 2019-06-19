CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Rihanna Trolls With A “No More Music” T-Shirt

0 reads
Leave a comment

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty / Courtesy of Fenty Beauty


Rihanna’s Fenty Pop-Up shop in New York featured a t-shirt that seems to have thrown fans into a frenzy.

The shirt says “No More Music.”

The trolling is two-fold. The price of the t-shirt is $230. Also, it’s a smack to all of the people waiting to hear new music from Ri-Ri.

We know that Rihanna is working on a new album, so the shirt is just a good conversation piece…and expensive.

Rihanna Trolls With A “No More Music” T-Shirt was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dominican Officials Say David Ortiz Wasn’t Intended Target…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Kimora Lee Simmons Says Djimon Hounsou Is An…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close