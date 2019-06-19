Rihanna’s Fenty Pop-Up shop in New York featured a t-shirt that seems to have thrown fans into a frenzy.

The shirt says “No More Music.”

The trolling is two-fold. The price of the t-shirt is $230. Also, it’s a smack to all of the people waiting to hear new music from Ri-Ri.

We know that Rihanna is working on a new album, so the shirt is just a good conversation piece…and expensive.

Rihanna Trolls With A “No More Music” T-Shirt was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted June 19, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: