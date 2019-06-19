CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Master P Confessed That He Got A Thang For Ellen DeGeneres

0 reads
Leave a comment
2015 Summer TCA Tour - Day 13

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Master P revealed that he harbors a genuine celebrity crush for talk show host Ellen DeGeneres during a Monday interview on Good Morning America host’s Michael Strahan and Sarah Haines’ third hour talk show. Actress Keke Palmer sat in on the action a third co-host.

The music mogul sat down as a guest along with his son Romeo when Palmer asked him who he has an eye for in Hollywood.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Yes I do,” Master P answered.

“I’ll bet you’ll never guess who his crush is,” Romeo said as Master P agreed. But he did give a hint, “And she from New Orleans,” giving a shout out to his beloved hometown.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As Strahan and Palmer began to ponder, Master P ended the suspense by blurting out “Ellen DeGeneres!”

Is unavailability a turn on for you, because I’m right here?” Gaines asked while rubbing her pregnant belly, alluding to the known fact that DeGeneres is first, gay and secondly, has been married to actress Portia de Rossi for over 10 years. So she is wholeheartedly unavailable.

But for Master P, it had to do with DeGeneres’ infectious personality. “I like her swag,” P said, as everyone noticeably agreed.

Well, although there’s no chance that the two will ever get together, it’s undeniable that DeGeneres would definitely be fun to get to know and hang out with. Good luck P!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

WE tv's 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Premiere Party

From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look At Romeo’s Transition Over The Years [PHOTOS]

17 photos Launch gallery

From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look At Romeo’s Transition Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look At Romeo’s Transition Over The Years [PHOTOS]

From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look At Romeo’s Transition Over The Years [PHOTOS]

We've seen Romeo Miller grow up in the public eye and it's been a joy to watch (both figuratively and physically speaking!) With almost 20 years in the business, here's a look at his transition from "lil" Romeo to Mr. Miller:

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Master P Confessed That He Got A Thang For Ellen DeGeneres was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane ft. Meek Mill “Backwards,” Future “St.…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Apple Music Announces Megan Thee Stallion As Its…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
A$AP Rocky & Dapper Dan Detail The Tailor’s…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
“Surviving R. Kelly” Wins Best Documentary At MTV…
 1 day ago
06.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close