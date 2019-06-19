Kimora Lee Simmons is Having Baby Daddy Drama!

Actor Djimon Hounsou seems extremely frustrated with ex-partner Kimora Lee Simmons over his visitation with son, Kenzo. The father was spotted visiting an L.A. County building Monday when a TMZ associated photographer asked how his Father’s Day went. Dijimon didn’t hold back his frustration at all.

Djimon told paparazzi:

“It would’ve been nice to see my son for Father’s day — it would’ve been nice to at least talk to him, right? Like all fathers.”

When the photographer asked when was the last time he saw Kenzo, Hounsou held his hand out to indicate it was hard to talk about. Then he uttered:

“I couldn’t even recall myself, how about that?”

Peep the encounter here, via TMZ. Ironically, on Father’s Day, just a day before his encounter with paps, Hounsou posted up a photo with his son for the gram.