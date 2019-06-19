Love & Hip Hop New York Star Dealing Checks Into Psychiatric Hospital

11 reads Leave a comment
LOVE & HIP HOP STAR HAS BEEN DEALING WITH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES
Fans are worried about the Love & Hip Hop: New York star, Anais Martinez. Martinez shared video on Instagram saying that she has been in a psychiatric hospital dealing with her mental health issues. She also updated fans about how she’s doing now, and she’s opening up about the issues that she was facing at the time that the heated episodes were filmed.
