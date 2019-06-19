Paul & Harden’s Relationship Reportedly In Shambles

HOUSTON…WE HAVE A PROBLEM!

Following the disappointing loss to the depleted Golden State Warriors squad back in the second round of the playoffs, many questioned whether or not they had the guts to win a title. With that doubt came questions about the relationship between the team’s two stars. Chris Paul and James Harden. Reports quickly surfaced that the two had an altercation after the final game of the season and that they aren’t on good terms.

Reports have surfaced stating how Paul has demanded a trade from the Rockets, while Harden gave the team an ultimatum, saying it’s “him or me.”

“There’s no respect at all, on either side,” a source told Goodwill. “They need to get away from one another. Chris doesn’t respect James’ standing in the league, and James doesn’t respect the work Chris has put in, to this point.”

Over the next three seasons, Paul will stand to make $38.5 million, $41.3 million, and $44.2 million which makes his contract hard to digest for potential suitors. There is officially trouble in paradise.