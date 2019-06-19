CLOSE
Drake Is Making The Switch

DRIZZY GIVING US WINTER, IN THE SUMMER!

Drake has been celebrating the Toronto Raptors’ championship win since the moment the Canadian team made it to the NBA Finals. So for the fact, a victory was actually earned, must have him ecstatic.

To celebrate the historic win by the Raptors, Aubrey announced that he would be dropping two brand new songs this weekend in “Omertà” and “Money In The Grave” with Rick Ross. At first glance, many fans noticed a discrepancy & were confused after noticing that Cash Money was listed as the label copyright for both songs but according to sources, that issue has since been reprimanded and now reads Frozen Moments instead.

With the distribution now clearly listed as Frozen Moment via Republic Records, it seems as if Drake is no longer a Young Money/Cash Money soilder.

