Lavar Ball In Hot Water With NBA

HE SAID WHAT ?

Lavar Ball hit ESPN’s “First Take” this past Monday morning to talk detail how he felt about the shipment of his son, Lonzo Ball to New Orleans for Anthony Davis. During that explanation, he seemingly made host Molly Qerim extremely uncomfortable.

As Ball was elaborating, Qerim interrupted, attempting to get the interview back on track.

She said, “LaVar, can I switch gears with you because I have a question here.”

Ball’s responsed “You can switch gears with me anytime.”

The network did strongly condemn Ball’s comment. Here’s what an ESPN spokesperson said about the incident, via Larry Brown Sports.

“LaVar Ball’s comment to Molly Qerim Rose was completely inappropriate and we made him aware of that.”

Ball’s representative Denise White released a statement on behalf of Ball.

“[LaVar] was asked if he wanted to switch gears, in his mind switching gears was ‘changing the subject anytime’ and he said, ‘yes, you can switch gears with me anytime.’ At NO time was that intended or meant to be sexual in nature.”