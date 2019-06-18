A$AP Rocky & Dapper Dan Detail The Tailor’s Legacy In New Ad [Video]

Rap’s premier atelier continues to live his best life via a stellar comeback. His story is the subject of a new AT&T campaign.

As spotted on Hypebeast Dapper Dan’s indelible impact on fashion is now being told via a short film. As part of the wireless carrier’s “It’s A 212 Thing” initiative a five minute clip shows his the historic rise to becoming a style icon.

The video opens up in 2009 with fellow Harlemnite A$AP Rocky, who’s sporting a very jiggy leather jacket with matching du-rag, comes across Mr. Day who is hustling garments from his car. They exchange some words and the “Peso” rapper discovers that the man with the exotic garments is Dap. From there Dan narrarates his story from his start in 1980’s and his resurgence in 2017.

You can view Kings Of Style below.

