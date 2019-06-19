Apple Music Announces Megan Thee Stallion As Its Latest Up Next Artist

Megan Thee Stallion‘s is having one hell of a year. Megan’s album Fever is still making waves and her smash hit “Big Ole Freak” is now certified gold. Today (June 18) Apple Music announced the Houston, Texas native as its latest Up Next artist.

As part being named Apple Music’s Up Next artist, a short shot on entirely on iPhone XS will be available on June 25. In it Megan Thee Stallion reflects on her early days touring, throwing house parties for small groups of her Hotties, allowing them intimate access to her.

“I love going to each city and getting to hug them and talk to them and twerk with them. Drive the boat with them.”

Speaking on being selected by Apple Music she added:

“I am so excited to be part of Apple Music’s Up Next program. Apple has been helping me spread my music to hotties all across the world, and now it’s about to get even hotter.”

It doesn’t stop there, Megan Thee Stallion will also make her late-night U.S. debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as part of being selected for Apple Music’s Up Next program. Her music will also be added to Apple Music’s Up Next playlist alongside her Up Next peers.

Along with the short, fans can also listen to her sit-down with Beats 1’s Nadeska Alexis where she spoke on growing up in Houston, working with her longtime hero Juicy J and what inspired to her to rap. When talking about the Thee Stallion, Alexis had nothing but praise stating:

“The fact that Megan Thee Stallion initially captivated us with her freestyles is a testament to the skill and creativity that’s made her music hit so hard. Factor in her slick-talking, rowdy alter-egos with her confident charisma and it’s easy to see that she is a born entertainer.”

You can watch the entire interview below, Megan Thee Stallion is not going anywhere for a long time, so get used to seeing and hearing her.

