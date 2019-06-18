Your wait in line at the BMV may have just gotten shorter. The state launched a new pilot program called “Get In Line Online” that allows you to check in before heading out to the BMV.

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, the program allows residents to check in from a phone or computer. All you have to do is go to BMV Ohio’s website and type in your name. Then, click on whatever service you need to get done. You will then have 4 hours from that time go to the BMV and check in at a self-service kiosk and claim their spot in line.

Yes! This is much needed across the state of Ohio and should help to cut down on those long lines.

You Can Now Check In Online at the BMV!!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 22 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: