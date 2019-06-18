$1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia Shipping Yard

Local breaking news hit this afternoon as NBC Philadelphia and other outlets are reporting on a billion dollar drug bust happened at he Philadelphia Shipping Yard.

It’s said that over 15,500 Kilos of Cocaine were seized from seven containers, which were aboard a cargo ship. The ship had previously traveled from Chile, Panama, and the Bahamas.

Members of the ship’s crew have been arrested and charged with federal drug trafficking charges.

In the start of 2018, over 700 pounds of cocaine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Philadelphia, and was concealed inside cabinets that were shipped from Puerto Rico.

Written By: Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted 19 hours ago

