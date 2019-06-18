CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Kanye Throws Shots at Drake and Nike in Unheard Verse

Drake Nonstop video

Source: OVO / Apple Music

Looks like the beef between Kanye and Drake is set to heat up again after a previously unheard Kanye verse from Pusha T’s “DAYTONA” album surfaced.

In the verse Ye spits, “I be thinkin, what would Tupac do/ You be thinkin what new kids on the Block do/ We got cribs on the block too/ Drizzy wearing Yeezy on the low though/ Only repping Nike for promo/ The company growing faster than Flo-Jo/ And we did it with no logo.”

The leak, which has already been removed, was featured on the website HipHop-N-More and was an extended cut of “What Would Meek Do?”

Photos
