Kanye Throws Shots at Drake and Nike in Unheard Verse

Looks like the beef between Kanye and Drake is set to heat up again after a previously unheard Kanye verse from Pusha T’s “DAYTONA” album surfaced.

In the verse Ye spits, “I be thinkin, what would Tupac do/ You be thinkin what new kids on the Block do/ We got cribs on the block too/ Drizzy wearing Yeezy on the low though/ Only repping Nike for promo/ The company growing faster than Flo-Jo/ And we did it with no logo.”

The leak, which has already been removed, was featured on the website HipHop-N-More and was an extended cut of “What Would Meek Do?”

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted June 18, 2019

