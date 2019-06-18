OJ Simpson has become pretty popular on Twitter, but that popularity may be winding down after this latest bit of social media drama.

You see, OJ’s Twitter account allegedly sent a series of direct messages to a parody account that including 16 knife emojis and a message that said, “I will find your a** and cut you.”

The videos were sent to the parody count “KillerOJSimpson,” a parody account that pokes fun at OJ after he was acquitted for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

OJ’s New Twitter Account Already Facing Drama was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted June 18, 2019

