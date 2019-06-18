CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

OJ’s New Twitter Account Already Facing Drama

0 reads
Leave a comment
OJ Simpson arrives at Heathrow airport

Source: Tim Ockenden – PA Images / Getty

OJ Simpson has become pretty popular on Twitter, but that popularity may be winding down after this latest bit of social media drama.

You see, OJ’s Twitter account allegedly sent a series of direct messages to a parody account that including 16 knife emojis and a message that said, “I will find your a** and cut you.”

The videos were sent to the parody count “KillerOJSimpson,” a parody account that pokes fun at OJ after he was acquitted for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

OJ’s New Twitter Account Already Facing Drama was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane ft. Meek Mill “Backwards,” Future “St.…
 14 hours ago
06.19.19
Apple Music Announces Megan Thee Stallion As Its…
 14 hours ago
06.19.19
A$AP Rocky & Dapper Dan Detail The Tailor’s…
 18 hours ago
06.19.19
“Surviving R. Kelly” Wins Best Documentary At MTV…
 19 hours ago
06.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close