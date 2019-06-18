For most residents in the 614 over the age of 35 , The Ohio State Fair was their 1st job. I can remember working the concessions stand wwwwwaaaayyyy back in

the day in the dead of summer and I mean it was hot as hell lol. Working for damn near nothing and doing everything from cleaning behind the horse stables to

picking up trash under the rides. Back in the day the Fair was the only place to be and if you worked at the fair then you got in for free any day of the week

except for special events and the weekends and you got free passes which came in handy for family and friends. There actually use to be a year long waiting list

to get a job a the fair and the only way to skip the line was if one of your family members already worked at the fair and that person had to be working at the fair

for years just to make that happen. So to hear that the Fair is now doing a hiring expo it’s crazy but they need good workers so if you need a job for the summer

the hiring event is from 12 to 3:30 pm June 18th to the 20th . Officials say that most positions are available for 18 and older for more info click HERE

The Ohio State Fair is Hiring was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 24 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: