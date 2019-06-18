Disaster declaration issued to Ohioans impacted by Memorial Day tornadoes

According to reports, Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed Tuesday that Ohio has received federal assistance for residents of 10 counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and landslides over the Memorial Day weekend.

In a news release, DeWine said President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration to help individuals and businesses after 21 tornadoes touched down.

Approximately 942 homes and buildings either destroyed or significantly damaged according to assessments done in June. The assessment also found 837 other homes and buildings received minor damage or were slightly affected.

The declaration allows possible low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration and opens up other assistance programs.

Source: Associated Press

