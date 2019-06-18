Ohio Is Now Home to a Children’s Hospital Ranked 7th Best in the U.S.!

Many of you know how near and dear to my heart that Nationwide Children’s Hospital is to me and many others who kids lives have been saved there. Safe to say we have one of the best hospitals in the country.

That’s according to the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll, who ranked Nationwide Children’s Hospital number seven in this year’s report.

The 2019-20 Honor Roll designation marks the sixth consecutive year NCH has received this recognition.

Nationwide Children’s U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-20 Best Children’s Hospitals specialty rankings include:

Cancer – #4

Cardiology and Heart Surgery – #43

Endocrinology – #12

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery – #15

Neonatology – #15

Nephrology – #12

Neurology and Neurosurgery – #7

Orthopedics – #9

Pulmonary Medicine – #10

Urology – #9

“Recognition such as this is a testament to the compassion and hard work of our dedicated staff,” said Steve Allen, MD, Nationwide Children’s CEO. “These rankings underscore Nationwide Children’s continued commitment of providing the highest quality of pediatric care to patients and families across the globe.”

The annual rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties. Hospitals received points for being ranked in a specialty, and higher-ranking hospitals receive more points. The Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll recognizes the 10 hospitals that received the most points overall.

Here is a list of the Top 10 Children Hospitals in the country.

Boston Children’s Hospital Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Children’s National Medical Center, Washington, D.C. Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Baltimore Seattle Children’s Hospital

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 23 hours ago

