CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

REALLY? Bill Cosby Lecturing To Inmates In Prison On Drug Use & Parenting

0 reads
Leave a comment
Will Bill Cosby Face Additional Legal Trouble After Release Of 2005 Deposition?

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne Now

Oh so now Bill Cosby is teaching inmates life skills…including drug use advice.   Interesting.

via TMZ

Bill Cosby’s dishing out parenting and life advice to his fellow inmates … no joke.

Bill’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, says the famous inmate’s a busy man behind bars with as many as 4 lectures per week. He’s been doing this for around 3 months … with crowds that often swell to more than 100 fellow prisoners.

Cosby’s pitch … that the inmate’s lead by example for their kids and stay outta prison in the future. Cosby’s urging the inmates to re-bond with their kids immediately upon getting out. Cosby’s clearly trading on his all-American dad image from “The Cosby Show” … and it’s resonating with the prisoners.

Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

15 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

Continue reading Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

Happy 76th birthday, Bill Cosby! Everything we need to know about life, we learned about it in the iconic sitcom, “The Cosby Show.” Cliff taught us how to make a delicious sandwich. Claire taught us how to be a graceful mom and career woman. Theo taught us how not to hide a piercing from your dad. And the lesson go on and on! Must Read: 5 Reasons To Avoid ‘Temptation’ At Work We thank you Bill Cosby for everything you have taught us and we love you for your comedic patriarchal episodes that re-defined sitcoms then and now! LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook! [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=hellobeautifulofficial height="260"] Related Stories: The Cosby Show: Where Are They Now? 7 Celebs Who Got Their Big Break On ‘The Cosby Show’ |

REALLY? Bill Cosby Lecturing To Inmates In Prison On Drug Use & Parenting was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane ft. Meek Mill “Backwards,” Future “St.…
 14 hours ago
06.19.19
Apple Music Announces Megan Thee Stallion As Its…
 14 hours ago
06.19.19
A$AP Rocky & Dapper Dan Detail The Tailor’s…
 18 hours ago
06.19.19
“Surviving R. Kelly” Wins Best Documentary At MTV…
 19 hours ago
06.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close