Comedian Tim Allen Explains How Skyline Chili Saved His Life

Comedian Tim Allen talked to the Cincinnati Enquirer about his two upcoming shows at the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall and about his past visits to the city. In one visit, he retells a story about how Skyline saved his life:

It was really a big deal to do Cincinnati because it was a big club. John Cochran was the owner of the club. I caught my shoe on a piece of rebar coming through the concrete while I was eating Skyline. I had a bowl of it. I fell and I held the bowl in my arm. I went right down and the chili was between my nose and the sidewalk. I’ve always credited that chili for saving my life because I didn’t want to spill it. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

Read the full story here.

Photos
