North Carolina Pool Enforces No Dread-locks Or Weave Rule

Wendell, North Carolina pool with interesting rules. A photo was taken of the rules and posted to Facebook.

One of the Outdoor Recreation Center in Wendell rule says “no baggy pants, no dread-locks/weaves/extensions or revealing clothes will be permitted or you will be asked to leave.” Many viewed the rules as “racist and discriminatory.”

The owners of the pool explained the rules have been the same for years and they don’t view the exclusion of baggy pants, dread-locks, and weaves as racist.

Ann Honeycutt wrote on Facebook defending the post, “If you don’t like the rules then don’t go! This is a private business and it’s within their rights to make the rules.”

