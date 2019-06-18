North Carolina Pool Enforces No Dread-locks Or Weave Rule

Wendell, North Carolina pool with interesting rules. A photo was taken of the rules and posted to Facebook.
One of the Outdoor Recreation Center in Wendell rule says “no baggy pants, no dread-locks/weaves/extensions or revealing clothes will be permitted or you will be asked to leave.” Many viewed the rules as “racist and discriminatory.”
The owners of the pool explained the rules have been the same for years and they don’t view the exclusion of baggy pants, dread-locks, and weaves as racist.
Ann Honeycutt wrote on Facebook defending the post, “If you don’t like the rules then don’t go! This is a private business and it’s within their rights to make the rules.”
RELATED ARTICLE: “To the Confederate Defenders Of Charleston.”: Confederate Monument Vandalized
RELATED ARTICLE: Racist Airbnb Host To Black Guests: ‘Which Monkey Is Going To Stay On The Couch?’
And We Thought We Came So Far: The Most Racist Moments Of 2014
And We Thought We Came So Far: The Most Racist Moments Of 2014
1. 2014’s Most Racist MomentsSource: 1 of 23
2. Artie Lange’s Racist & Sexist TweetSource: 2 of 23
3. Sephora Singles Out Asian CustomersSource: 3 of 23
4. Twitter Racists Hate The “New Annie”Source: 4 of 23
5. ’12 Years A Slave’ Headlines That HurtSource: 5 of 23
6. Fergson Protestors Labeled ‘Animals’Source: 6 of 23
7. Huffington Post’s Really Uncomfortable “Once You Go Black” ListSource: 7 of 23
8. EbolaSource: 8 of 23
9. “Breathe Easy, Don’t Break The Law” ShirtsSource: 9 of 23
10. Fraternity Uses Dark-Skinned Blow Up Doll As Beyonce Sex DollSource: 10 of 23
11. Sony’s Racist EmailsSource: 11 of 23
12. New Hampshire Police Commissioner Calls Obama The N-WordSource: 12 of 23
13. Racist Halloween CostumesSource: 13 of 23
14. Richard Sherman Gets Called a ‘Thug’ By MediaSource: 14 of 23
15. Watermelon Toothpaste Cartoon Featuring ObamaSource: 15 of 23
16. Shonda Rhimes Labeled “Angry Black Woman” By NYTSource: 16 of 23
17. Donald Sterling’s RantSource: 17 of 23
18. Bill O’ReillySource: 18 of 23
19. John Boyega Responds To Racist Star Wars FansSource: 19 of 23
20. Don Lemon Being Don LemonSource: 20 of 23
21. New York Times Called Michael Brown ‘No Angel’Source: 21 of 23
22. Booker T. Washington WalkoutSource: 22 of 23
23. Racist Stripper Goes On ‘N-Word’ RantSource: 23 of 23
North Carolina Pool Enforces No Dread-locks Or Weave Rule was originally published on thelightnc.com