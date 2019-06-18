OHIO: Are You Tired Of Waiting In The BMV Line???

1 reads Leave a comment
If you are tired of waiting in the line at the BMV, then you might like what they have planned next.
The Bmv has launched a new service aimed at shorting the wait time in Ohio.
Via: (WKRC)
It’s a virtual line system allowing you to wait without physically being in the office.
After checking in online, you have a four-hour window to arrive at the location, go to a self-service kiosk and claim a spot in line.
For right now this is a pilot program and it’s only available at a dozen deputy registrars, most of which are in the Columbus area.
