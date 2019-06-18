OHIO: Are You Tired Of Waiting In The BMV Line???

If you are tired of waiting in the line at the BMV, then you might like what they have planned next.

The Bmv has launched a new service aimed at shorting the wait time in Ohio.

Via: (WKRC)

It’s a virtual line system allowing you to wait without physically being in the office.

After checking in online, you have a four-hour window to arrive at the location, go to a self-service kiosk and claim a spot in line.

For right now this is a pilot program and it’s only available at a dozen deputy registrars, most of which are in the Columbus area.

