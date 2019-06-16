CLOSE
Lloyd Does It All For The Ladies At Birthday Bash 2019 [VIDEO]

Lloyd - Birthday Bash 2019

Source: ATLPics.net / Radio One Digital

Birthday Bash 2019 may be a mostly hip-hop affair but here’s one thing you can always count on — R&B bringing ladies to their feet.

Lloyd, in all of his curly-haired black boy glory, managed to set the tone for the evening by cutting through not only some of his classics such as “True” (with a little acoustic guitar) but also “You” and even “Lay It Down”. Watch him rip the Birthday Bash stage up below and stay tuned for more Birthday Bash 2019 content from Yung MiamiLil Baby, DaBabyMigos and more!

 

