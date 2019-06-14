CLOSE
So Beautiful
Be The Guest Of Honor At Your Next Summer Wedding With These Plus Size Ensembles

Fashion To Figure - Plus Size Clothing For Summer

Source: Fashion To Figure – Summer Clothing / Courtesy of FashionToFigure.com

There’s nothing like a summer wedding. Often they are outdoors or have an outdoor reception, the sun is warm, and your loved ones are committing to a time of forever. However, it can be hard to decide what to wear. As a plus-size woman, extra heat isn’t always our friend and you want to look haute not…hot. Also, plus size women sometimes can get caught in the same summer maxi dress style, which a great silhouette and and easy solution, but we’re here to not just be the guest, but to be the guest of honor.

Check out these 11 plus size ensembles that are sure to have you looking fabulous at your next wedding function.

Be The Guest Of Honor At Your Next Summer Wedding With These Plus Size Ensembles

Photos
