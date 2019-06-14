Operation Blown Back: Wendy Williams Extends Boy Toy Marc Tomblin’s NYC Trip

Wendy Williams is a woman intent on living life on her terms and to hell with anyone else’s opinion. Since meeting up with her boy toy Marc Tomblin and allegedly getting her spine realigned nightly, Williams was supposed to end her connection with Tomblin after he was scheduled to return to the West Coast, but the talk show star added some dates to his stay in New York.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the talk show host tell TMZ … Wendy is still having a blast getting to know her young, new sidekick, Marc Tomblin, and she’s extending his trip to the Big Apple. Marc, who met Wendy in Cali, was supposed to head home Thursday, but she’s keeping him around.

Wendy and Marc still aren’t officially dating. Remember, she told us … “I don’t have a boyfriend,” and we’re told they’re still taking things slow.

However, we’re told they feel a deep connection with one another. As one source put it, the two are living “their best single lives possible.”

For what it’s worth, Williams deserves this back twisting she’s been getting after leaving her bum ass estranged husband, Kevin Hunter Sr. How you doin’, Wendy?!?

