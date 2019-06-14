Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri celebrated the team’s first NBA Title but may have been involved in a serious incident moments after the game.

According to NBC Bay Area, Ujiri is accused of pushing and hitting a Sheriff’s deputy after the Raptors 114-110 win against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. You can see a video of the incident below.

#BREAKING: Sheriff's deputy reportedly pushed and struck in the face by a man believed to be a Toronto Raptors executive after Game 6 of the #NBAFinals at Oracle Arena, @ACSOSheriffs says. https://t.co/fobdK9iWEq pic.twitter.com/a4X0IysY5Z — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) June 14, 2019

Reports say that the Sheriff’s deputy denied Ujiri access to the court because he didn’t have proper credentials. Ujiri was not arrested and was able to go to the podium as the team accepted the Larry O’Brien Trophy as the first-ever Canadian NBA Champion.

The Washington Wizards reportedly are set to office Ujiri Multi-Year contract to oversee Basketball operations.

The story is Developing.

Source | NBC Bay Area

Listen: Al Galdi: What Should Be Ted Leonsis’ Pitch Be To Masai Ujiri To Land Him With The Wizards?

Listen: The Doc Walker Show with David Aldridge: What’s taking the Wizards so long in their search to replace Ernie Grunfeld?

Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In Incident With Police After NBA Finals Win [Video] was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: