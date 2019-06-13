Baby Phat Making Comeback At Forever 21

Launching in 1998 by model Kimora Lee Simmons who was then married to Russell Simmons was the high end line of the Simmon’s fashions.

After parting ways back with the company back in 2010, the fashion icon as joined forces with Forever 21 to relaunch the street-wear brand. Simmons looks to revive the clothing brand as well as keep the original feel such as the iconic cat logo. Baby Phat launched today & was almost sold out vis Forever 21.

“It’s so fulfilling to see one generation squealing with nostalgia at the news of our relaunch, and another discovering the brand for the first time. I’m heartened that the original aesthetic found its wait into the zeitgeist. That’s affirmation for me and a whole community of women who were underserved by fashion the first time around.” says the Kimora.