CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Baby Phat Making Comeback At Forever 21

0 reads
Leave a comment
East West Players 46th Anniversary Visionary Awards Fundraising Dinner & Silent Auction

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Launching in 1998 by model Kimora Lee Simmons who was then married to Russell Simmons was the high end line of the Simmon’s fashions.

After parting ways back with the company back in 2010, the fashion icon as joined forces with Forever 21 to relaunch the street-wear brand. Simmons looks to revive the clothing brand as well as keep the original feel such as the iconic cat logo. Baby Phat launched today & was almost sold out vis Forever 21.

“It’s so fulfilling to see one generation squealing with nostalgia at the news of our relaunch, and another discovering the brand for the first time. I’m heartened that the original aesthetic found its wait into the zeitgeist. That’s affirmation for me and a whole community of women who were underserved by fashion the first time around.” says the Kimora.

Dr.Dorothy Height,

Pioneer Women Of The Civil Rights Movement

7 photos Launch gallery

Pioneer Women Of The Civil Rights Movement

Continue reading Pioneer Women Of The Civil Rights Movement

Pioneer Women Of The Civil Rights Movement

  Knowing our history is a strong part of the African American Heritage. We take the month of February as we do every year to celebrate the pioneers, difference makers and community changers that stand out in our community every day. With this gallery we celebrate the women who pioneered the Civil Rights Movements from the Montgomery Bus Boycott, voters rights and education. Here are your difference makers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Baby Phat Making Comeback At Forever 21
 51 mins ago
06.13.19
‘When They See Us’ Is The Most Watched…
 1 hour ago
06.13.19
David Ortiz Shooter Reportedly In Custody
 1 hour ago
06.13.19
Young Father Killed While Headed To Son’s Graduation…
 4 hours ago
06.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close