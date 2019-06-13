CLOSE
The TropHouse
Scammers targeting tornado victims pretending to be Ohio Task Force 1, officials warn

Ohio Task Force 1 is warning Dayton residents after getting reports from tornado victims that scam callers from repair or donation solicitors are pretending they represent the task force.

The task force advised it does not solicit for funds from the public or support repair companies or organizations.

The task force said if tornado victims receive similar types of calls or visits, they should immediately report them to police.

“It is disheartening to hear of people trying to scam storm damage victims during this very difficult time. Of course it is even more disturbing when they fraudulently use the respected name of Ohio Task Force 1. Victims seeking help with damage repair should always be on the look-out for less than desirable contractors and companies. A storm of this magnitude is the perfect breeding ground for scammers and out-of-town contractors to swoop in and take advantage of victims during their time of need. Consumers should always check and confirm credentials of people soliciting either funds or repair work.,” Phil Sinewe, Public Information Officer for OH-TF1 said.

