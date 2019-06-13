Wendy Williams’ 27-year-old Boy Toy is a Convicted Felon

Wendy Williams seems to be trying to get her groove back after many troubles and heartbreaks with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

She has found herself a new boo, 27 year old Marc Tomblin, who also has been an identified as an old convicted felon. They were introduced by through their mutual friend, Blac Chyna.

As reported from TMZ, Wendy says I am a 54-year-old grown-ass woman, and I know what I’m doing”.

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 2 hours ago

