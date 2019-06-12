Wendy Williams’ New Boo Has a Record!

Not the kind of record you listen to either…

We all know that Wendy Williams has been living her best cougar life while dealing with the fall out from the divorce from Kevin Hunter. She’s been spotted hanging with her new friend Blac Chyna and has even been flicking it up on instagram with Tokyo Toni and the Kardashians. The most interesting of Wendy’s new entourage, a strapping YOUNG man who’s hand keep popping up in her photos.

We finally have a name and the internet investigators have found his prison records. Marc Tomblin is Wendy’s 27-year-old boy toy and in 2013 he plead guilty to “conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon”… yikes. None of this is news to Wendy, of course! She said she’s “54-years-old” and “knows what she’s doing”. She also alluded to the fact that she was married to a man who had a baby on her. Stuff happens.

