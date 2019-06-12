21 Savage Opens Up About His Experience With Ice

21 SAVAGE COVERS PAPER MAGAZINE AND GETS INTO SOME DEEP CONVERSATIONS…READ HERE

If you remember, 21 Savage was arrested earlier this year by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while driving around Atlanta. We later learned that the rapper was not originally from Atlanta. The rapper was a British-born artist was accused of overstaying his Visa and was taken into custody. Sources say he was targeted because of his community building moves with his charity, the “21 Savage Bank Account Campaign.”

21 Savage covered the latest issue of Paper magazine where he details his experience and legal encounters surrounding his arrest. Savage was advised not to speak on the incident, but he felt it was necessary to explain what it was like being separated from his family.