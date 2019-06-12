Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story to deny allegations that she cheated with the father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson at the expense of his baby mama, Jordan Craig.

Khloe’s side of the story begins with Tristan taking her out on a blind date and confessing that he had a baby on the way at the time, but insisted that he and the baby’s mother had been long broken up.

“He pleaded with me that the relationship was over before we met,” Khloe says. She claims that Tristan went through extra lengths to convince her that the relationship was over, such as showing her text message exchanges and also having his friends and even his mother agreed that they break up took place long before Khloe.

Khloe did state that after hearing he had a baby on the way, she was reluctant to continue on with the relationship, but she says that he was just so ‘convincing.’