Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When She Mentions Trayvon Martin And Tamir Rice

According to NYDailyNews, the Dallas Independent School District has apologized to Emmett J. Conrad High School valedictorian Rooha Haghar for her principal cutting her microphone off when she mentioned Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice during her speech.

“As a result, the principal made the decision to limit the student’s remarks,” the statement, released Monday, read. “In hindsight, we realize this decision may not have been reflective of the core values we teach our students, as we work to educate leaders of tomorrow. For that, we apologize.”

From the video, it looks like her principal is Black, so that’s an even bigger shocker.

my valedictorian speech was cut short because i said the names of black children who had become victims of police brutality. our principal signaled for my mic to be turned off as soon as i said “trayvon martin and tamir rice” and played it off as a technical difficulty. pathetic. pic.twitter.com/9upW3dZ7Mg — روحا (@ItsRoohaHaghar) June 3, 2019

since this is getting more attention than i expected, here’s that section of my speech (for context) pic.twitter.com/4dsf865AZk — روحا (@ItsRoohaHaghar) June 3, 2019

