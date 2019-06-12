Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped Her For Her New Album [EXCLUSIVE]

What the hell has gone on with Elle Varner?

In a brand new interview with KG Smooth, Varner speaks to how going to church, therapy and more helped shift her focus back on music after working on tracks with the late Mac Miller, Chance the Rapper and prepping her own Ellevation project!

On Ellevation:

“It’s a project, it’s nine songs and it’s … there’s a title on there called “Be Encouraged,” there’s a song called “Wishing Well” … even though it hurt like hell, I cried tears, filled a wishing well. I still wish you well. I couldn’t drive home, I had to take a side road, suddenly all the things I knew turned a shade of misery blue. Day one’s turned into day none’s … I went through so much during this period but it made me a better person, a better artist.”

“You don’t think it in the moment, you think it’s the end of the world. But listen, whatever you’re going through as long as you’re still breathing? You still have a chance. That’s a blessing. I’m not here to sugar coat things and be like, ‘Just be happy!’ Like, that’s not life. But there are so many resources available. I went to church, I went to therapy. There’s no shame. Like, I worked on myself tremendously during this time in addition to making music. When I was signed to a major label, there was so many expectations of what my sound needed to be and I gotta follow this and do that. Now that weight is off my shoulders. I can do me, there’s no judgment.”

